You can now feed the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo

Tickets are only available inside the zoo and cannot be purchased in advance.
Guests can now feed the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is launching a new experience starting Thursday: giraffe feeding!

You can feed the zoo's family of giraffes - Stella, Abigail and Bea - at the Philadelphia Zoo Giraffe Encounter.

Once you get your ticket, you will then pick up what's called browse, which is a variety of acacia and combretum trees, leaves, shoots, vines and herbs.

You will then ascend the new raised platform, to get closer and higher up to the giraffe trio.

"Our new giraffe encounter is an incredible way for guests to get up close and personal with our tallest residents," said Philadelphia Zoo Director of Mission Integration Dani Hogan. "Not only are we able to provide a truly unique opportunity for so many people, we're also able to enrich and enhance the lives of our giraffes. This is an unforgettable experience you can't get anywhere else!"

This new encounter costs $6 for general admission holders and $5 for members.

Tickets are only available inside the zoo and cannot be purchased in advance.

The Giraffe Encounter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an hour-long break at noon.
