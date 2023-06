The Philadelphia Zoo is looking into the mysterious deaths of five meerkats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is looking into the mysterious deaths of five meerkats.

Zoo officials tell Action News they are looking into the possibility that the animals were accidentally poisoned.

They say the deaths may be linked to a dye that zookeepers used to identify the meerkats.

Necropsy results are pending to determine an exact cause of death.

The zoo is suspending use of that dye for now.