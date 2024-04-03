Phillies moving Wednesday's game to 4:05 p.m. due to rain in forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are moving Wednesday's game vs. the Cincinnati Reds to 4:05 p.m. due to rain in the forecast.

The game was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the 1:05 p.m. Citizens Businessperson's Special game will be valid for the 4:05 p.m. game. All gates will open at 2:35 p.m.

"For this late time change, fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday's game will receive a special 2024 ticket offer early next week," the Phillies said in a statement.

