covid-19

Philly 10k taking COVID-19 precautions for race this weekend

Anyone who cannot show proof of vaccination has to show a negative COVID test within 72 hours of race day.
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly 10k taking COVID-19 precautions for race this weekend

PHILADELPHIA -- A number of events in Philadelphia require a vaccine or negative COVID test, and that includes the Philly 10k which is back this weekend.

Participants picked up their bibs at Philadelphia Runner on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who cannot show proof of vaccination has to show a negative COVID test within 72 hours of race day.

"This is the new reality we live in. We have to navigate COVID in our day-to-day lives and all sorts of things," said race director Ryan Callahan. "Not being able to have events has been really hard for us and this is what we wake up every day to do - put on running races - and we finally get to do that this weekend."

SEE ALSO: Nurse says she's never seen so much sadness in her career as COVID spikes in Louisiana hospital

Callahan says there are still a few spots available for runners who still want to register.

Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

"It's been great to see how a lot of races like the Philly 10k and other races are doing stuff with vaccinations and COVID tests and things like that, and I think that just makes me feel a lot safer going to the starting line," said runner Mariana Falco of Fairmount.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 cases in children reach levels not seen since winter surge
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19
COVID-19
Camden Co. giving third doses to immune suppressed
GOP leaders reject Gov. Wolf's call for mask mandate in Pa. schools
Masks will be required in all schools in Philly archdiocese
Central Bucks School Board rejects plan to mandate masks
TOP STORIES
Biden says Kabul attackers 'will pay' after 12 troops killed
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Man found dead outside elementary school after rock assault
GOP leaders reject Gov. Wolf's call for mask mandate in Pa. schools
'Made in America' 2021 info: Road closures, COVID precautions, more
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Show More
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Camden Co. giving third doses to immune suppressed
Central Bucks School Board rejects plan to mandate masks
Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'
Man dies after shooting outside Wilmington gas station; 2 sought
More TOP STORIES News