Philly 10k taking COVID-19 precautions for race this weekend

PHILADELPHIA -- A number of events in Philadelphia require a vaccine or negative COVID test, and that includes the Philly 10k which is back this weekend.Participants picked up their bibs at Philadelphia Runner on Thursday afternoon.Anyone who cannot show proof of vaccination has to show a negative COVID test within 72 hours of race day."This is the new reality we live in. We have to navigate COVID in our day-to-day lives and all sorts of things," said race director Ryan Callahan. "Not being able to have events has been really hard for us and this is what we wake up every day to do - put on running races - and we finally get to do that this weekend."Callahan says there are still a few spots available for runners who still want to register.Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday."It's been great to see how a lot of races like the Philly 10k and other races are doing stuff with vaccinations and COVID tests and things like that, and I think that just makes me feel a lot safer going to the starting line," said runner Mariana Falco of Fairmount.