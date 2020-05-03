PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman in North Philadelphia was injured after a vacant building collapsed as she was walking nearby.
It happened just before 12 p.m. on Sunday as the woman was walking along the 3300 block of North 6th Street.
The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital where she's currently listed in stable condition.
An investigation is still underway into what caused the collapse.
Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More