Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman in North Philadelphia was injured after a vacant building collapsed as she was walking nearby.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on Sunday as the woman was walking along the 3300 block of North 6th Street.

The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital where she's currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation is still underway into what caused the collapse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacollapse
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Show More
Philly launches new 'food search' website
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
AccuWeather: Windy Monday Afternoon
More TOP STORIES News