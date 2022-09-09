Police: 4 teens found inside vehicle that had been carjacked on Kelly Drive

On average there are two carjackings or attempted carjackings in Philadephia each day.

Police are looking into whether the people inside the stolen vehicle Thursday night were in any way connected to Tuesday's carjacking.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a police pursuit through North Philadelphia and Strawberry Mansion on Thursday night is connected to a carjacking.

It ended with a foot chase and four teens in custody.

According to police, the teens were spotted in a car that was reported stolen in an armed carjacking two days prior.

The initial incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday along Kelly Drive. Police say a 64-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint.

That vehicle was recovered after Thursday's pursuit.

The carjacking happened in what is typically a place of solitude.

"It's a great outdoor space in the middle of the city," said Sharif Shaalam of East Falls.

According to 6abc's data journalism team, carjackings and attempts are up 12% in Philadelphia this year.

There have been about 100 more in 2022 than the entirety of last year.

In the beginning of the summer, Philadelphia police were investigating a rash of five carjackings along Kelly Drive that happened within three weeks.

Drivers say they're aware of the trends.

"There's nothing new under the sun. We just have to make these adjustments and keep on moving," said Luther Ray of West Philadelphia.