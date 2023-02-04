Tips to keep pipes from freezing during blast of cold weather in the Philly region

An arctic blast has sent temperatures plunging well below freezing across the Delaware Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arctic blast has sent temperatures plunging well below freezing across the Delaware Valley.

On Friday, as the cold set in, officials with Aqua Pennsylvania wanted to remind homeowners to take steps to prevent their pipes from freezing.

"When the temps start to get down there then things are going to happen," said Michael Fili, who is the VP of Distribution for Aqua Pennsylvania.

You're encouraged to make sure your outside hose access is shut off and that your water meter is in a secure, insulated place. Also try to get heat or hot air to it if possible.

We're also being told running a faucet just a little helps prevent pipes from freezing.

"To protect yourself, go to one of your faucets that's furthest from your meter or furthest from the point where the water comes into the home and crack the cold water ever so slightly. You should run it about the diameter of a pencil while it's really, really cold," said Fili.

He says it's worth the little bit of extra money compared to the cost of a burst pipe.

"I know people will think then there's water moving through that meter. But the cost of that water will not compare to the damage that can occur if your line does freeze," said Fili.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhoo, Main Street looked the part of a blistering cold night.

But some people are taking it in stride.

"A little chilly, we're all gloved up and got the hats on. Got the Eagles hat. Go Birds! We're ready for this Super Bowl," said Sean Kaufman.

Those who were outside had a common theme of being hungry.

"We'll, we're looking for food," said Justin Labruno.

"We saw people eating ice cream on the street," said Haley Shiroma.

We found even if you're bundled up from head to toe the wind still bites you.

"I tried to stay bundled up but it's still cold out," said Angela Fentress.