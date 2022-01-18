Mobile vaccination unit hitting Philadelphia streets Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many doctors, nurses and volunteers from across the Philadelphia region spent the day making sure anyone who wanted a Covid-19 test or vaccine was able to get one.Dr. Ala Stanford has been on a mission to make sure that's possible."We are better than we were. I can tell you the Monday after Christmas, our positivity rate was 45%. We watched that drop down, and most recently it is 20/22%. Roughly 1 in 5 people you come in contact with probably have Covid," said Stanford.FEMA has been deployed to North Philadelphia to help for the next 30 days with a mobile vaccination unit that will hit the streets starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paul Robeson High School.In Delaware, the state partnered with FEMA to open a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the DMV in New Castle County.Governor John Carney says the state has seen hospitalizations decreasing in the last few days."The number has gone down from a peak of 759 a few days ago to 711 today or yesterday, so that's good news. It may be a result of our efforts to help them decompress," said Carney.Meantime, a pop-up testing and vaccination site in Camden, New Jersey had a steady flow of people as parents and kids prepare to head back to work and school Tuesday.Teesha Cooper, a registered nurse says, "We are definitely seeing cases continue. It is a lot of mild symptoms for those vaccinated."She said Covid-19 symptoms can mimic the flu or common cold, so it is important to get tested. The recommended time to test is 3-5 days after exposure.