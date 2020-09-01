1 dead, at least 4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and at least four others are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street.Action News was there moments after first responders freed two victims from the wreckage.It appears at least five vehicles were involved, including a school van.Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.The chain-reaction collision happened right outside a preschool.There is no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims or what caused the crash.