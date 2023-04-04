Surveillance video shows gunman firing shots into West Oak Lane store

The search continues for two suspects wanted in a shooting that happened in the middle of the day in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows two men running out of the store, and one of them is firing a gun into the building.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continues for two suspects wanted in a shooting that happened in the middle of the day in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two men running out of the store, and one of them is firing a gun into the building.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and right arm after an argument with both suspects.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker