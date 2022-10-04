Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia

The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video shows the moment two suspects opened fire on people riding their bikes in West Philadelphia.

Police say the two males got out of a dark-colored minivan at 62nd and Market Streets last Friday just after 1 a.m.

The pair then immediately opened fire.

Police say a 25-year-old victim is in critical condition and an 18-year-old victim is in stable condition.

The minivan was last seen traveling north on 62nd Street towards Arch Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia police.