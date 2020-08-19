Video captures hit-and-run vehicle that struck 4-year-old boy in Philadelphia: Police

Police are looking for a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows.
Police say the driver struck 4-year-old Chris Currid after he got a treat from an ice cream truck on Sunday night on the 6600 block of Keystone Street.
His father says he is in a medically induced coma.
He's so innocent, please do the right thing," said Bobby Currid, Chris' father. "I just want you to do the right thing. He has two older brothers that want him to come home...he's my baby."
"He has swelling on the brain and bleeding, he was hit at 40 miles per hour," Currid added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
The Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5 is offering a $5,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest.