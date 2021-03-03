Labor union leader Johnny 'Doc' Dougherty arrested again, accused of threatening contractor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7078600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FBI agents were seen carrying out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" inside the Local 98 headquarters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia labor union leader Johnny "Doc" Dougherty was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday on 19 counts of conspiracy and extortion.According to a statement, Dougherty, a long-time IBEW Local 98 business manager, was taken into custody at his home in Center City.Dougherty and nephew Gregory Fiocca were named in a 19-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.The indictment says between October 2019 and August 19, 2020, Fiocca frequently did not show up for work and did not do the work that was assigned to him. For these reasons, he was sometimes paid for fewer than 40 hours of work for the week.When Dougherty learned of the issues, he blamed the people who were supervising the job, the indictment says.Fiocca and Dougherty allegedly confronted the contractor, and the contractor's owners, agents, and employees, and threatened them with violence and economic harm.Frank Keel, a spokesman for Doughtery, said he expects the labor leader to be released from custody by Wednesday afternoon.Keel said Dougherty was arrested right after coming home from spending 12 days by his sick wife's hospital bedside."This isn't a prosecution, it's a persecution," Keel said.Dougherty was already set to stand trial this month in connection with separate federal bribery and embezzlement charges.