Philly Mompreneurs supporting each other through businesses, families

The mompreneurs are helping each other survive, thrive and find balance as best they can.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A special network of local women business owners called the Philly Mompreneurs are supporting and building each other up while also helping build their businesses.

"My business is The Craftship," said Steph Kimmel.

"My business is called Baby Gear Group," said Bo Zhao.

"Be Well with Beth," said Beth Auguste.

Auguste is a registered dietitian, wellness coach and founder of Philly Mompreneurs, which offers all kinds of support to its diverse members.

"All different fields and all different specialties," said Kimmel.

"An optometrist who's starting her own health practice, we have a PR person, physical therapists, speech pathologist," said Auguste.

Action News featured Zhao's business, a baby gear rental service, in May.

"There's a mix of brand new and gently used. Everything is in great condition and if something is not up to par then we take it out of circulation," she said.

Kimmel said her business was born out of the mom's group. It's called The Craftship and offers crafting workshops and classes at the Bok building.

"We did a series last year that we called Squats and Crafts. It was kind of do arts and crafts with your toddler and then do some squats," explained Auguste.

"There was paint everywhere. Tissue paper everywhere. It was mayhem. It was so much fun," said Kimmel.

The event was a fun example of the cross promoting and collaborating these Mompreneurs do on the front end.

"On the back end, we'll help each other with things like 'Can you check my website copy?', 'Do you think this is a good product that I should start selling?'," said Auguste.

"I have an MBA and so I try to provide what I can from my skill set an the group helps me with the skill sets that I don't have," said Zhao.

But just as important as the professional advice is the personal.

"They're really good at reminding me like you're gonna burn out, like you need to sleep - Steph eat," said Kimmel.

"One week is more mom time, one week is more business time. It's a different kind of balance then I think the classic traditional what you see out in the world," said Auguste.

These moms hope by coming together, they're creating a new normal for the community.

"It's not just this binary choice between going back to work full time or being a stay at home mom. There are all these really creative paths in the middle," said Zhao.

Being a mompreneur is one of them.

