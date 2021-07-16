Community & Events

Philadelphia's PlayStreets program expands for 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a 50-year-old tradition here in Philadelphia that gives local kids a safe place to enjoy the summer months.

The city kicked off it's newly expanded 2021 PlayStreets Program on Thursday.

From fun activities to daily lunches and snacks, it's what summer is all about in the city.

Roughly 350 local streets are open and clear from traffic, leaving kids to be kids. This year, we know they need that joy more than ever.

The community came together to dance and celebrate with local police officers and elected officials as the program kicked off. There were sweet treats, fun and games.

PlayStreet supervisors close the streets each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsors like The Greater Philadelphia YMCA help bring camp-like recreational programming to thousands of children this summer right on their block.

"The kids play games, they swim, dance and get meet other kids," said Renell Powell, a block captain in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood. "I think it's very important because it gives them a chance to come out and have fun in their neighborhood."

Philly Parks and Recreation's Summer Food Service Program feeds the participants, a critical service for the summer months when school meals are not available.

To find out more about Philadelphia's PlayStreets program, visit: https://www.phila.gov/programs/playstreets/
