Basketball clinic aims to protect Philadelphia youth from gun violence

Every Sunday, Gary Mills hosts about two dozen kids at the Germantown Friends School gym to shoot hoops.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A basketball clinic in Philadelphia is serving as a safe haven from the violence playing out on their blocks.

The man behind "Shoot Basketballs, Not People" said he is working to protect city youth one basketball shot at a time.

"I just wanted to provide a safe space that I had for these children in Philadelphia," he said.

It's a lifesaver for 8th-grader Tameir Harris.

"My dad was recently killed. It helped me here. Basketball has been a getaway for me," he said.

Coach Mills calls it a safe haven, but the kids it serves see it as an outlet from the emotional triggers of what's plaguing their blocks.

"It's not even safe to go outside anymore. I'm 15, kids my age are dying in gangs and stuff like that. So, it just really helped me stay out of the way," said Jordan Dill. "God knows what I'd be doing if we didn't have this gym or outlet like this."

The program started 10 years ago and is free to kids.

Mills has funded the nonprofit on his own. The goal is to hopefully get help raising money to find a home for the nonprofit.

"We want to make sure this program is an outlet for kids to be themselves away from what's going on in the streets because some of its undeniable. Some of its unavoidable," said Mills.

So far, more than 2,000 children have been helped by the nonprofit.

The program is also featured in a local documentary, "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" that's backed by Sixers great Allen Iverson.