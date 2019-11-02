'Give me a kiss': Philadelphia police investigating attempted luring incident involving young girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted luring incident involving a young girl.

It happened on November 1, just before 6 p.m. on the 3500 block of Teton Street.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a silver Ford 150 with a black truck bed cover.

According to police, the suspect walked towards the girl and said, "Give me a kiss" and "where is your mother?"

The suspect then allegedly told the victim to "Let's go" as he started to walk back to his truck.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot, last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information please call 911 or 215-686-8477.
