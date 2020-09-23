Breonna Taylor announcement: Philadelphia Police Department on standby as 1 officer indicted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has been put on standby ahead of a planned protest and reaction to the charging decision in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.

Kentucky officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.



Following the announcement, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is standing by for at least one planned protest.

"I know that many Philadelphians are feeling disappointed, frustrated, and even outraged, following today's announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron," said Kenney. "The City of Philadelphia fully supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, but we also want to ensure that any demonstration activity that happens is done in a safe, lawful manner. We are not aware of any specific threats of violence or looting, but we are sharing guidance to help businesses be prepared in case the situation escalates."



As of 3 p.m., city officials had not released details about the planned protest, but said additional demonstrations could develop in real-time.

The police department will increase officer presence in Center City, including around commercial areas and other key locations, officials said.

In a news release, city officials said they are not recommending that all storefront businesses board up doors or windows. However, any businesses that are openly accessible because of past vandalism or other reasons should board up so that their properties are properly secured.

If businesses see vandalism in progress, they are encouraged to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsprotestpolice shootingrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Breonna Taylor case: What is wanton endangerment?
Mayor 'making progress' with homeless encampment after second stabbing
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Man wanted for road rage shooting at elementary school
Man stabbed at corner store runs home, collapses outside, then dies
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Show More
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
AccuWeather: Summer humidity making a return
Mountain lion sighting has Calif. neighborhood on edge
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
House passes natural hair anti-discrimination bill
More TOP STORIES News