Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for a shooting inside a store in West Oak Lane.The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue on Thursday, December 27.According to police, the victim was involved in an altercation with the two men.Following the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old victim in the neck and hip.The victim was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to call Philadelphia police.------