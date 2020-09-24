Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95, march through South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor shut down a major Philadelphia highway before marching through city streets on Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of less than 50 people marched onto southbound I-95 near Exit 20 (Colombus Boulevard exit). The protest briefly shut down multiple lanes of the highway.

WATCH: Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95 in Philadelphia on September 24, 2020.



Soon after Philadelphia police moved in, the group march off the highway and are now demonstrating in the streets of South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6: Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor shut down I-95 in Philadelphia on September 24, 2020.



The protest comes in the wake of a controversial Kentucky grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case. On Wednesday, officials announced a charge of wanton endangerment against Louisville Officer Brett Hankison in connection with the police raid on the night of March 13 that claimed the life of Taylor.

A grand jury brought no charges for killing Taylor, who was shot multiple times by police who burst into her home while serving a warrant. During the incident, Taylor's boyfriend shot and wounded a police officer. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers' shots that killed Taylor were fired in self-defense.

"They may have gotten this right to the letter of the law," said Stephen Flemming. "But someway, somehow, that officers firing indiscriminately into a house such that the peoples' lives next door were in danger, which is what the one indictment was for, I do believe there could have been additional charges."

"I think it's pretty obvious that she was murdered," said Helen Allison.

Chopper 6: Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor demonstrate through South Philadelphia on September 24, 2020.



Authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He says both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
More TOP STORIES News