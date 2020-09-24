LIVE: Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor entering Philadelphia highway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor have partially shut down a Philadelphia highway on Thursday night.
Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of less than 50 people marched onto southbound I-95 near Exit 20 (Colombus Boulevard exit)
The protest has shut down multiple lanes of the highway at this hour.
