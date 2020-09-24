LIVE: Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor entering Philadelphia highway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor have partially shut down a Philadelphia highway on Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of less than 50 people marched onto southbound I-95 near Exit 20 (Colombus Boulevard exit)

The protest has shut down multiple lanes of the highway at this hour.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
