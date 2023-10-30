Pa. high school students earn Naval Honor School recognition for third year in a row

It's a three-peat for the Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC, which again earned the special recognition of 'Naval Honor School.'

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a three-peat for the Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC, which again earned the special recognition of 'Naval Honor School.'

The distinction is given by the Headquarters Marine Corps and recognizes the top percentage of Marine Corps JROTC programs nationwide.

"I feel like after transitioning from middle school, it's very hard to find that maturity," said Cadet Staff Sergeant Sasha Kalpupersaud. "This program helped me find myself so I can represent myself better as a person as a citizen, and just moving on every aspect of my life."

Marine Corps veteran John Church is the Senior Marine Instructor for the program.

"It's really given them a chance to focus and be a little bit more disciplined across everything that they do," he said.

Some graduates of the program have joined the Marine Corps, PA Army National Guard, and other bodies dedicated to service. But even those who decide not to become involved in the service can benefit from the program.

"I wasn't really like a leader in middle school," said Cadet First Sergeant Jacob Huttenberger. "But now I'm kind of just putting myself out there every single day."

In the future, Huttenberger hopes to pursue ROTC in college and become an officer in the Marine Corps.

"I feel like all those skills that I've learned over these years will help me out," he said.

