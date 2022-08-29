Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors

What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- "I kind of grew up around older family members," said Daren Alexander. "So, looking back on it, it's like, I wanted to give back or take care of the older generation."

Alexander, 28, is the youngest of four children who grew up as the only male in his household. He was inspired by his mother to take up a call to service. So, he decided to join the military.

In 2016, he became a member of the Delaware National Guard. Since then, he has traveled to southern Delaware to offer relief by distributing water. He worked as security during the civil unrest that unfolded in Wilmington after the death of George Floyd. And he also responded to the January 6th, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol.

But most recently, Alexander found a new passion: caring for seniors.

"I did what they call the COVID CNA mission," he said. "And I was sent to Millcroft Living in Newark, Delaware."

The Delaware National Guard enrolled members in an accelerated two-week-long training program to learn how to provide relief at healthcare institutions like Millcroft, which is reaching its 40th year serving the community.

"We were very fortunate during the COVID surge, the Delaware National Guard instituted a program to get individuals like Daren certified as a CNA, certified nursing assistant, to quickly come in and help out our communities with our health care workers that were very stressed and you know, put to the limits," said Micah Terry, Regional Marketing and Sales Specialist with Millcroft's parent company, Life Care Services.

The temporary position was set to only last a few months. But Alexander felt a calling to stay a little longer. Since then, he has become a full-time employee.

"I decided to stay on. I felt like I was doing some good, especially connecting with the residents a little bit," he said. "I'm gonna keep it going until God tells me otherwise, if he moves me in a different path. But I think he told me, 'Stay put for a while.'"

To learn more about the Delaware National Guard or Millcroft Living, visit their websites.

