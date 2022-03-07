Philly Proud

Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I was born in Kenya, but this is the home that gave me the chance to be where I am right now," said John Collins Odada Nyongesa.

Nyongesa first came to the United States in 2011 as a rugby player. As soon as he got his green card, enlisting in the Army was his first priority.

"I love the military. I love the camaraderie," he said. "If you're to the right or left of me, I will fight with you the same way."

Upon receiving his orders, Nyongesa learned he would be stationed in Alaska with a job in logistics.

"Fairbanks, Alaska," he said. "Coldest place for my African self, of all the places you could have sent me!"

Nyongesa learned to live with the negative temperatures and enjoyed a positive experience with the military. While stationed in Alaska, he became one of the first to enroll in a new program known as VEEP, or Veteran's Electrical Entry Program. After several weeks of training, he had the chance to join a Union anywhere in the United States.

"I came here because I didn't know anybody and I wanted to start fresh," he said. "I drove from Anchorage, Alaska to Philadelphia. It was a four-day drive."

Nyongesa joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 98, which offers an Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry (ATEI) program. With an expected graduation in 2023, he will become a journeyman that can be dispatched for work.

"To me, this is literally living the dream," he said. "It might not be the best dream, but guess what? I'm going to enjoy it every day."

To learn more about VEEP or the ATEI program with IBEW Local 98, visit their respective websites.

Philly Proud is powered by Pick NRG.

RELATED: Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business

EMBED More News Videos

"Time to Eat Pennsylvania" was designed to put money back into the pockets of local eateries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersphiladelphiaelectriccommunity journalistamerican dreamafrican americansunionsfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Pa. mom opens "Made With Love Juicery" to keep community healthy
Delaware County woman supports mothers before and after childbirth
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
North Philadelphia pastor devotes decades to serving community
TOP STORIES
Shooting of 12-year-old by police under "careful" investigation: DA
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Show More
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police ID 3 young men found shot to death in Philly
Author R. Eric Thomas' 'Backing Track' playing at Arden Thearre
Here's what you'll see at the Philadelphia Auto Show
Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across Philly area
More TOP STORIES News