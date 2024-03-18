Philly woman combines fun and therapy at 'Kids At Play' indoor playground

Julia Bookbinder created a space where kids can enjoy an indoor playground and gain access to therapy programs under one roof.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Julia Bookbinder's dream of working with children comes true every day at 'Kids At Play'.

It's an indoor playground in the front with a therapy hub in the back. There, kids can get the services they need in the same place where they get their fix of fun activities.

The space first opened in East Falls in 2016. But in 2023, they opened a new facility in Roxborough and introduced a host of new mental health programs in their therapy hallway.

Learn more about Kids At Play by watching the video above and visiting their website.

