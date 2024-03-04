Fourth-grade teacher leads annual circus where students take center stage

Will Starr sought out to make a circus-themed math book. What came next was a larger-than-life tradition where students ride unicycles and more.

Will Starr sought out to make a circus-themed math book. What came next was a larger-than-life tradition where students ride unicycles and more.

Will Starr sought out to make a circus-themed math book. What came next was a larger-than-life tradition where students ride unicycles and more.

Will Starr sought out to make a circus-themed math book. What came next was a larger-than-life tradition where students ride unicycles and more.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Will Starr has been a teacher at Plymouth Meeting Friends School for 37 years. And he's spent two of those decades developing an annual circus where students take center stage.

"I wanted to write a math book and I decided that, since I had some circus skills, I'd use circus as a theme," he said. "In writing it, I realized if we're going to write a book about circus, we need to do a circus."

This year marks the 21st annual show. The public can attend on Friday and Saturday nights, March 15th and 16th, 2024, at 7:00pm in the Steinbright Auditorium at Plymouth Meeting Friends School.

Watch the video above to get a preview of the talented students on stage!

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit their website.

RELATED: 'Unified' athletes score big on new basketball team at NJ high school