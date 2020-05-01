Philadelphia Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Principal Brian Meadows was in his element with his Thurgood Marshall Elementary School students, the good old days before virtual learning.Even though schools have been closed more than a month, it's still Principal Appreciation Day."This is what I do, I'm a principal every single day," Meadows said.Meadows describes his own frightening battle with the coronavirus, which happened just after schools were forced to shut down."It got to the point I was so scared, I honestly started writing a living will. Two weeks before I had the flu, and my immune system was compromised, and I suffer from respiratory issues and I didn't know how the virus would hit me," Meadows said.Fourth grader Zion Lucien is glad his principal is feeling better and thinks the world of him."He wears cool sneakers and stuff and I like the way he dress," Zion said.While fighting for his own health, Principal Meadows continued working from home and made sure his students could do the same. The majority of students received Chromebooks which Meadows says is key for closing the education divide."We know a lot of our kids already come three to four grade levels behind so it's about equity," Meadows said.It's working out pretty well for Zion, who can't wait to for the day he can see Principal Meadows in person.