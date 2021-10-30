COVID-19 vaccine

Philadelphia schools announce COVID-19 vaccine requirement for student athletes

Students are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday night that all student-athletes must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health and well-being of students and staff has been our top priority," said Superintendent Dr. Williams Hite. "Requiring student-athletes to get fully vaccinated will reduce the need to quarantine teams, which will also prevent the cancellation of games, practices and potentially entire seasons."

According to officials, students planning to participate in winter sports -- basketball, bowling, cheerleading, indoor track, swimming and wrestling -- must provide proof of being fully vaccinated by December 18. The requirement will also apply to students participating in spring sports -- badminton, baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track & field, and volleyball. Proof of vaccination for those sports must be provided by March 1, 2022.

A religious or medical exemption applies, and student-athletes will continue to be tested twice a week until they provide proof of vaccination. Students who do not do provide the proper documentation by the deadline will be ineligible to participate until they are fully vaccinated.
