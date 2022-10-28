Suspect sought for Center City sex assault; man spotted around Rittenhouse Square, Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with at least three sexual assaults.

Investigators released video of the man in his 30's wearing a knit hat, khaki pants and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh.

Police say one of the sex assaults happened on the 300 block of South 21st Street on October 17 in Center City.

He has been seen around Rittenhouse Square and along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

If you recognize this man, please call police.