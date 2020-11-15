13-year-old shot in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Philadelphia on Sunday evening, according to police.It happened around 4:26 p.m. on the 3100 block of Custer Street.Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot once in the foot. He was transported to the hospital where's listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.