Triple shooting leaves man dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead on Thursday night.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street.Police say a 19-year-old was shot once in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were both injured in the shooting. They are listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.