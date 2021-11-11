Arts & Culture

Love + Grit Storefronts Project transforms empty spaces into art installations

Fans of the art also get a chance to win nearly $2,000 in prizes.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Love + Grit Storefronts Project is transforming empty spaces into art installations all across the city at 24 Black and Brown owned businesses.

They've recruited twelve local artists to add beauty, hope, and color.

"I just want, at the base level, for young Black kids and people in Philadelphia to be inspired by the work and shop Black businesses," said artist Nazeer Sabree. "And for us artists, it's also super important."

This project embodies the love and grit that represents Philadelphia.

It's all about the idea that individuals can turn a loss into inspiration and empty spaces into opportunity.

"I think it will help us because we are spread out across the city, and maybe people haven't discovered us yet," said owner Shannon Maldonado of Yowie in Center City. "We've already been here for five years, and people ask if we just opened. Getting more exposure is something we all can use."

Fans of the art also get a chance to win nearly $2,000 in prizes with gifts curated from some of Philly's best Black-and Brown-owned stores.

This is also the second year of Shop Black Business Friday, which happens every Friday in December.

