Man arrested for allegedly stalking women in Old City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is behind bars on Wednesday night for allegedly stalking women in Old City.

The district attorney's office announced stalking, harassment and assault charges against Steve Ditty.

Investigators say Ditty followed multiple women and refused to leave them alone.

One of the incidents occurred on November 12 in the area of 9th and South Streets. Ditty allegedly approached a woman and attempted to initiate a conversation. He is also accused of following her as she jogged away, at one point reaching his hand out to her. Ditty allegedly approched the same woman on November 23.

The DA's office says Ditty approached another woman on November 14.

"Ditty refused to leave her alone despite her verbal requests, made unwanted physical contact with the woman, and continued to follow her as she walked away," said authorities.

A number of other similar incidents allegedly involving Ditty have been reported to police.

"Women and all people deserve the freedom and comfort of being able to move about in public spaces without fear for their safety. Unfortunately, so-called street harassment of women and girls is all too common," DAO Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit Supervisor Branwen McNabb said.

Ditty is being held on $1 million bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastalking
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar defying state's mandate on Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban
Judge halts further vote certification; Gov. Wolf appeals
Cybercriminals demanding $500K after hacking Delco computer network
AccuWeather: Wet Start To Thanksgiving
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration | TOMORROW starting at 8:30am | Show info, lineup, prizes and more!
Zoom to lift time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Family shares emotional message after losing mom to COVID
Millions ignore COVID warning, travel for holiday weekend
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
7-vehicle crash causes delays in South Jersey
Small businesses need your help more than ever. Check out these deals
More TOP STORIES News