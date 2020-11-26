Man arrested for allegedly stalking women in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is behind bars on Wednesday night for allegedly stalking women in Old City.The district attorney's office announced stalking, harassment and assault charges against Steve Ditty.Investigators say Ditty followed multiple women and refused to leave them alone.One of the incidents occurred on November 12 in the area of 9th and South Streets. Ditty allegedly approached a woman and attempted to initiate a conversation. He is also accused of following her as she jogged away, at one point reaching his hand out to her. Ditty allegedly approched the same woman on November 23.The DA's office says Ditty approached another woman on November 14."Ditty refused to leave her alone despite her verbal requests, made unwanted physical contact with the woman, and continued to follow her as she walked away," said authorities.A number of other similar incidents allegedly involving Ditty have been reported to police."Women and all people deserve the freedom and comfort of being able to move about in public spaces without fear for their safety. Unfortunately, so-called street harassment of women and girls is all too common," DAO Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit Supervisor Branwen McNabb said.Ditty is being held on $1 million bail.