Businesses, union partner for backpack giveaway in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local businesses, a non-profit, and union partnered to give out 200 backpacks to families in Northeast Philadelphia Friday.

Kids who walked into the Philly Car Kings dealership on Cottman Avenue instantly knew which backpacks they wanted.

The free school supplies also came with free donuts.

The hosts of Power 99's Rise+Grind Morning Show worked to spread the word to the community about the giveaway.

"I heard about it on the radio this morning, so I just stopped in," said parent Nekiah Green of Salem, New Jersey. "I think it's a great thing they're doing for the community. Giving back to the community."

That's what the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters had in mind when they decided to help sponsor this event.

"We're out here building these communities as the carpenters and we want to make sure we give back to the same community that we build," said Joe Lockley of the carpenters union.

They're working directly with Philly Car Kings.

"If we can give back to help the next person in life, that's what we want to do here at Philly Car Kings," said Kevin "Car Lot Kev" Sullivan of Philly Car Kings.

They also partnered with local nonprofit, The Block Gives Back, which was started by union carpenters with a goal of giving out 1,000 book bags.

"All around the city, we're trying to be active citywide and touch every zip code," said Hakeem Ruiz, VP of The Block Gives Back.

Families say the free supplies align perfectly with what's on the list for school.

While this is only the second backpack giveaway under this collaboration, we're told they plan on doing it again next year.