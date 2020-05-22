Coronavirus

Philadelphia's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia music ROYALTY teamed up for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration - all to help Philadelphia's COVID-19 fund.

The star-studded lineup included: Daryl Hall, Patti Labelle, Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts and Friends, WALL0267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator Jerry Blavat, Pastor Alyn and the Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.

"Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."

The show was presented on behalf of the Middleton family.

"These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us - particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."

Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits, prioritizing support for people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The region's seniors, homeless, the impoverished and those with disabilities are among those coronavirus has hurt the most.

To learn more on how you can help, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentsocietycoronaviruscommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
Pop-up drive-in theatre opens in Hammonton, N.J.
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
Man arrested for sexually assaulting ponies, police say
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at Delco gas station
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Officials grow frustrated with Gov. Wolf shutdown order
Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing cocktails-to-go in Pa.
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Woman charged in car chase that hurt Pa. trooper
More New Jersey recreational activities get the green light
More TOP STORIES News