Philadelphia's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia music ROYALTY teamed up for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration - all to help Philadelphia's COVID-19 fund.
The star-studded lineup included: Daryl Hall, Patti Labelle, Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts and Friends, WALL0267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator Jerry Blavat, Pastor Alyn and the Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.
"Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."
The show was presented on behalf of the Middleton family.
"These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us - particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."
Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits, prioritizing support for people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The region's seniors, homeless, the impoverished and those with disabilities are among those coronavirus has hurt the most.
