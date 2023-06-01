Hundreds of jobs landing in Chester Co. at new Piasecki helicopter plant

Piasecki Aircraft is taking over the former Sikorsky plant in Coatesville.

It's estimated as many as 400 people will work at the facility by 2028.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of jobs are coming to a helicopter plant in Chester County that had been shut down.

Piasecki has purchased the Chester County facility and is turning it into an advanced R &D center.

And Piasecki's new PA-890 helicopter, the world's first zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell rotorcraft, will be built and tested there as well.

The plant previously had been used by Sikorsky to produce that company's S-76 and S-92 helicopters.

The ribbon cutting was Wednesday. The facility is expected to open its doors to employees in the fall.

It's a 219,000 square foot plant and it's estimated as many as 400 people will work there by 2028.

Piasecki Aircraft was founded in 1955 by Philadelphia native Frank Piasecki.