RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- There was a celebration in Delaware County Monday to commemorate a first-of-its-kind delivery to the United States Army.

Boeing has delivered the first of what it says is its most advanced and most capable version of the Chinook helicopter to the Army.

The helicopter is built at the Boeing factory in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

Representatives from Boeing, the Army, as well as elected officials from the area were on hand to mark the major milestone.