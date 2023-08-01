WATCH LIVE

Woman rescued after falling 20 feet into well inside Pilesgrove Twp., NJ home

It took crews about an hour to free the woman.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 3:59AM
PILESGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a massive effort to rescue a woman from a well in Pilesgrove Township, Salem County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Woodstown-Daretown Road.

Police say the woman fell 20 feet into the well that was inside the residence.

It took crews about an hour to free her.

She was immediately flown to an area hospital.

Officials say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details on how she fell into the well were not immediately available.

