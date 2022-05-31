Exclusive 1st look at trailer for new live-action 'Pinocchio', debuting on Disney+ Day: WATCH

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is wishing upon a star in the new teaser for "Pinocchio," a live-action re-telling of the Disney classic that's headed to Disney+ on Sept. 8.
As those familiar with the children's classic may know, it's that wish from Hanks' character Geppetto, an Italian carpenter, that brings to life the titular puppet in the latest-retelling of Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio."
Disney first debuted its animated version of the story in 1940.
Oscar-winning "Forrest Gump" director Robert Zemeckis is re-teaming with Hanks for the family film, which stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio.
The teaser also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voices Pinocchio's pal and "conscience" Jiminy Cricket, as well as Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.
Keegan-Michael Key voices "Honest" John in the movie, a fox who tricks Pinocchio into joining a traveling puppet show, and Lorraine Bracco voices Sofia the Seagull, a role created for the live action film.
Luke Evans will appear as The Coachman, a villainous character who in the animated classic drives misbehaving children to an island where they're transformed into donkeys.
The live-action "Pinocchio" debuts on Disney+ Thursday, Sept. 8 -- this year's Disney+ Day.
Disney+ Day is a celebration of the streaming service that will kick off the Disney fan expo, D23, in Anaheim, California, that same weekend.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
