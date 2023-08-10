Police: Woman leaves French bulldog in stroller at airport after being told she needed crate

After checking surveillance, officers figured out the woman was denied boarding her flight because she didn't have a proper crate for her pet.

The pup was found last Friday at Pittsburgh International Airport.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania plan to charge a woman who they say abandoned a dog in a baby stroller at the airport last week all so she could catch a flight.

A French bulldog dog in a green baby stroller with food and water -- it was a sight that caught everyone's attention at Pittsburgh International Airport.

After checking surveillance, officers figured out the woman was denied boarding her flight last Friday because she didn't have a proper crate for her pet.

"We were able to determine that the dog's owner had attempted to fly with the dog this morning and was denied boarding due to having an improper cargo container. In turn, the dog was abandoned and its dog's owner continued to its resort destination," said Sgt. Jason Donaldson with the Allegheny County Police Department.

So the Frenchie's owner left the dog at the airport and flew to a resort getaway.

"We, in turn, contacted the state dog warden who has placed the dog with Animal Friends Of Pittsburgh temporarily. And through that conversation with the state dog warden, we expect that charges will be filed for animal abandonment," said Sgt. Donaldson.

Animal Friends says the dog involved in this case is not currently up for adoption.