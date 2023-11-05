2 would-be robbers shot at, 1 fatally, in Philadelphia pizza shop

Officers say two suspects entered the pizza shop armed with firearms and attempted to rob the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two would-be robbers were shot at, one fatally, by a pizza store employee in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. at George's Pizza on Oxford Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

Officers say two suspects entered the pizza shop armed with firearms and attempted to rob the store.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two suspects and the store's employee.

One of the suspects was shot multiple times in the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect fled from the pizza shop on foot.

Police say nothing was taken from the store and no other injuries were reported. They also recovered the suspects' firearms at the scene.

