Pizzeria Salvy is the newest culinary venture from Chef Marc Vetri, with Philly-style slices at lunch, 12-inch pies and his family's meatballs.

Marc Vetri pays homage to his dad Sal, love of meatballs at Pizzeria Salvy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pizzeria Salvy is the newest culinary venture from Chef Marc Vetri, with Philly style slices at lunch and 12-inch pies.

He makes classics like pepperoni and South Philly Margherita.

But he also added some of his own inventions to the menu, like a sweet onion crepe pizza.

He promises his original creations are like nothing you've ever had.

The star of the pizza show is the dough, a thin crust that is "light and airy and flavorful."

For Pizzeria Salvy, Vetri brought back Sal's famous meatballs, which are a staple from Vetri's early restaurant career and a nostalgic family favorite.

Vetri's dad, Sal, says it was his mother's recipe and meatballs were always on the table for Sunday dinners in South Philadelphia.

Growing up, the meatballs were part of Sal's life lessons to his children-always make meatballs with veal, pork and beef.

Pizzeria Salvy | Instagram

Tuesday-Friday, lunch & dinner

Comcast Technology Center

1800 Arch Street, Lower Level, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103