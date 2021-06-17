Reports of plane crash off Long Beach Island "unfounded," sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff: Reports of plane crash off Long Beach Island "unfounded"

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Reports of a plane crash off Long Beach Island, New Jersey are "unfounded," the Ocean County Sheriff's Department said Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. off of the East 26th Street beach in Beach Haven.

Those reports brought a major response from police and the Coast Guard.

Chopper 6 was overhead as helicopters, boats and officers on jet skis combed the area.

However, investigators have determined there was no plane crash after all.
