Plastic bag ban begins today in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania

Shoppers in Radnor Township will need to bring their own bag with them next time they head out to the store.

Stores are allowed to give out recyclable paper bags for a 10-cent fee.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shoppers along the Main Line will need to bring their own bag with them next time they head out to the store.

A plastic bag ban goes into effect Wednesday in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials approved that ban on single-use plastic bags back in September.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia begins enforcing ban on single-use plastic bags

Stores are allowed to give out recyclable paper bags for a 10-cent fee.

Businesses that do not comply with the bag ban will face fines.

The City of Philadelphia, and the states of New Jersey and Delaware already have plastic bag bans in place.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey single-use bag ban | Everything you should know as law takes effect

