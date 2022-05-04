New Jersey bag ban: Everything you should know as law takes effect

Starting today, May 4, most grocery stores in the Garden State will not be allowed to give out single-use plastic or paper bags.
The rule affects grocery stores 2,500 square feet or larger.
Customers can bring their own bags, or purchase reusable bags.
There are some exceptions, including produce bags, which will still be allowed.
Restaurants can still use paper bags for take-out, but no single-use plastic bags and no polystyrene containers.
Wawa stores in New Jersey will be giving away thousands of free reusable bags starting at 7 a.m.
The convenience store giant will launch its 'Skip the Bag for Good' initiative in all 272 New Jersey stores on May 4.
Wawa's New Jersey stores will distribute a total of almost 272,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout the state, the company said.
Environmental scientists at Stockton University say getting rid of long-lasting single-use plastic bags will benefit New Jersey's ecosystems and animals.
"If they wrap around wildlife, if they wrap around a birds neck, if they wrap around a turtle -- they're not letting go. They will literally strangle that animal," said Professor Patrick Hossay, chair of the Department of Sustainability and Energy Science for Stockton University.
"As they get into rivers and streams, they can actually create sort of blockages, dams. That can reroute rivers and streams, create harm to the way they're flowing. And again, they're not degrading," said Hossay. "They're there indefinitely."
There are many components to the new law for different retail scenarios. You can learn more by clicking here.