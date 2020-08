Pleasantville, NJ student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Pleasantville School District in Atlantic County, New Jersey confirms a student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday , Superintendent Dr. Natakie Chestnut-Lee said the student had participated in practices for the last two weeks.Chestnut-Lee said other students have been notified.Anyone who has come in contact with the student has been asked to quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to any sports practice or school property."Please be assured that our district is following all CDC guidelines for health and safety of our athletes, staff and all students," Chestnut-Lee said.No other details were released, including what sport the student played.