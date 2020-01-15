Eagles nominate Camden High School football coach for award after deadly shooting

"My first instinct was to tell everybody to get down. It's kind of hard to explain because, you know, sometimes you try not to get choked up about it. But having kids that you rely on, and make sure that they are safe, you try to be there parent away from the family," said Camden High School football coach, Dwayne Savage.
Savage led the way in making sure some light came out of the darkness of that day. He played an instrumental role in having the game resumed at Lincoln Financial Field.
And because of that, and much more, the Philadelphia Eagles have nominated him for this year's Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.
"It's a great honor, especially being the fact that I'm an Eagles fan since I was a little kid. And coming from the Eagles it's like something you can't believe," said Savage.
"We got to see first hand the way he was able to impact the lives of not only the kids on his team, but the community as a whole," said Julie Hirshey, Eagles director of community relations.
Next week, Savage will join the other 31 nominees at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The winner, which will be announced during the game on January 26 here on 6abc, will receive $10,000, and his high school football program will get $15,000.