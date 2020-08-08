Business

Please Touch Museum lays off 75% of staff, postpones reopening until 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Please Touch Museum says the pandemic has forced it to lay off 75-percent of its staff and delay its reopening.

The museum announced a "pause on playing together" Friday as it will keep its doors closed for the remainder of the year "due to the ongoing uncertainty and public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and its related financial implications."

"The decision to implement a pause on playing together is agonizing," Patricia D. Wellenbach, President and CEO of Please Touch Museum, said in a press release. "Families living in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, our neighbors in the Parkside community, and school districts throughout our region rely on PTM as a place of wonder, discovery, and joyful learning for young children. To not be able to serve as this community resource to them for such a long period is painful, and certainly was not expected when we first closed in March."

Wellenbach says the closure also impacts the museum's staff, many of whom had been anticipating returning to work from being on furlough.

RELATED: Academy of Natural Sciences reopens with new safety measures

During the extended closure, the museum says it will operate with a limited staff of 18 employees working within a modified schedule and with corresponding salary reductions.

The children's museum in Fairmount Park was planning on a September reopening. It will now postpone its reopening to an undetermined date in 2021.

"I support PTM's decision to extend its closure to steward the preservation of our city's historic Memorial Hall and help fight the spread of COVID-19," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Please Touch Museum is a regional asset that provides critical early childhood learning opportunities, especially for our most vulnerable children, and I look forward to its reopening in 2021 when it is safe for us all to play together again."

The museum will continue its freeze on all current memberships as of March 2020 with no time lost. Members will not need to take any action to continue the membership freeze, the museum says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiamuseumscoronavirusplease touch museumlayoffcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Lightning may be cause of Newtown Square fire
AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Spotty Storm Today
Show More
Latest storm causes severe damage in Delaware
PIAA endorses school sports for the fall, but delays decision
PPP ends today, hard-hit businesses hope for 2nd chance
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
More TOP STORIES News