Plymouth Meeting 5th grader headed to World Series, but her dreams extend beyond softball

Lori Flannery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to softball, Plymouth Meeting 5th grader Lori Flannery has all the tools.She can throw, hit, run -- all the skills she recently put on display while winning her age group at the regional Pitch Hit and Run competition at Citizen's Bank Park."I honestly didn't want to lose. I wanted to win so badly," Flannery says. "And I won, so I'm happy about that."Not only did she win, but her score was also one of the top three in the nation, earning her a trip to compete at the World Series.There are only three kids in the whole country that get to do this. What does that say about her?"It says that I'm good!" Flannery replied.Her parents waited till she got home from school to break the exciting news. Flannery's dad was ready with a giant World Series poster."He gets out a poster and he holds it up. It says, 'World Series!' And I was so happy I actually high-fived the poster board and said, 'Yeah!'" she recalled.So at the end of this month, Flannery will compete at Game 4 of the World Series. The location will soon be determined as the MLB Postseason gets underway.And you can bet her lucky, filthy, Bryce Harper Phanatic headband will come with her."I've never washed it since I got it, and you can see how it went. It's real dirty, but it's comfortable," she laughs.So what's next for this spunky 10-year-old who sure is comfortable in her own skin?Well, the answer may surprise you."I want to play professional football," says Flannery.An NFL, wide receiver. Look out Eagles!