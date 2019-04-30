Roughly $30,000 worth of items stolen from Cheltenham Foot Locker, police say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP (WPVI) -- Cheltenham police are searching for a suspect who has stolen tens of thousands of dollars in athletic gear.

Investigators believe the same burglar broke in twice taking merchandise from the Foot Locker store on Cheltenham Avenue in Wyncote.

The first happened in the early morning hours last Friday.

The second incident happened Monday, only three days later.

The burglar smashed windows to get inside and took products valued at more than $30,000.

Police say a second suspect may also be involved.
